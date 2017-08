- WWE posted the video above of The Miz, Maryse and Emma watching the solar eclipse earlier today.

- It looks like Braun Strowman will be facing Karl Anderson on tonight's RAW as Anderson posted the tweet below. Given Strowman's increasing popularity and that Anderson is a heel, it appears as if Strowman is turning babyface.

Everybody thinks Braun Strowman is a #MonsterAmongMen whatever.

I'm gonna be the first person to beat him..#TooSweetThat Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) August 21, 2017

