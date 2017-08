Source: PWInsider

We reported that Bobby Roode is expected to start imminently on the main roster.

PWInsider is reporting that Roode is backstage at tonight's RAW. It was noted that he is the only NXT roster member backstage at the show.

As noted, John Cena is also scheduled for tonight's RAW and will be working for the RAW brand going forward.

