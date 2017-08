The WWE No Mercy pay-per-view is scheduled to feature Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with the title on the line, according to PWInsider. This match has been rumored to take place at No Mercy for several weeks now.

No Mercy will take place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Lesnar just retained his title over Braun, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on Sunday night. No Mercy will likely be his next title defense.

