- Tonight's post-SummerSlam WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn saw Braun Strowman destroy WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, setting up a potential match between the two at September's No Mercy pay-per-view. Video from the segment can be seen above.
- New WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this afternoon and tweeted the following on his win over Bobby at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" on Saturday night:
The response from everyone regarding my title win, the aftermath & #Takeover has been insane. The future is now has never been more apparent— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 22, 2017
