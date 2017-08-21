RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has confirmed Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view next month. The match was made after Braun destroyed Lesnar in the opening segment of tonight's post-SummerSlam RAW in Brooklyn, seen above.
IT'S ON! A BEAST will go one-on-one with a MONSTER when @BrockLesnar defends his #UniversalTitle against @BraunStrowman at #WWENoMercy! #RAW pic.twitter.com/FlmastOnGE— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2017
