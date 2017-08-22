- Alexa Bliss will get her rematch from RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks on next Monday's WWE RAW from Memphis. Above is video from their segment on this week's post-SummerSlam RAW in Brooklyn.
- No word yet on when Sheamus and Cesaro will get their rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose but Sheamus tweeted the following during this week's RAW, which saw Rollins and Ambrose get a non-title win over The Hardys.
Agreed, 3 Time #RAW Tag Team Champions has a better ring to it... Shall we? #3Time #TheBar pic.twitter.com/6GuwsWjisV— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 22, 2017
