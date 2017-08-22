- Above is video of Jason Jordan talking to Mike Rome after his loss to Finn Balor on this week's post-SummerSlam RAW. Jordan says he wanted Balor because he's one of the top Superstars in WWE. Jordan says it's in his blood, he was born to be at the top. He asked for the match because he wanted to show that he belongs. He didn't get the victory but he proved to everyone that he belongs at the top and he'll be there.

Do I have your attention now!!!! #MonstersFeastOnBeasts — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 22, 2017

- As noted, WWE announced that Big Cass suffered a knee injury during the Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore on RAW. He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to get a better idea of the severity of the injury. WWE posted this video of Cass receiving medical attention and walking on crutches backstage at the Barclays Center:

EXCLUSIVE: @BigCassWWE was forced to walk on crutches following an injury during his match against @real1 on #RAW... pic.twitter.com/FaT9Cnexg6 — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2017

