- Above Nikki Bella and Naomi work on a future WWE photo shoot on the streets of New York City.

- Lana spoke with the Gorilla Position and was asked about if anyone else was in her unofficial stable along with Rusev and Tamina. She responded not at this time, but she's taking applications for the "Ravishing Federation." Lana then dropped the Russian accent and talked about "Ravishing" not just meaning beauty, but being confident and holding your head up high. Lana was also featured in a bikini photo shoot for the New York Daily News, which you can see by clicking here, below are some videos and a photo:

What makes you want to shimmy ???? @nydailynews A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Aug 21, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

#Ravishing video shoot! Go pick up your @nydailynews newspaper ! #SummerSlam (link in bio) A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Aug 20, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Go check out my #Ravishing spread & video shoot @nydailynews ! #SummerSlam (link in bio) A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

- During the Mae Young Classic Bracketology show that aired after SummerSlam, the full bracket was shown for the upcoming tournament. The tournament will be shown on the WWE Network, starting with the first four episodes available on demand on Monday, August 28. Episodes five through eight will then be available on demand on September 4 with the final match streaming live on September 12 at 10pm ET.

Here is your FIRST LOOK at the 32-woman bracket for the @WWE #MaeYoungClassic on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/J76c1RVwB6 — Mae Young Classic (@MaeYoungClassic) August 21, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.