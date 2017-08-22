Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN Sportscenter earlier this week and was asked about Ric Flair, who is currently hospitalized with severe health issues (although, via his manager he is "awake, communicating, and progressing"). Reigns said that WWE is very much a family business and talked about how much Ric's friendship means to him when they've been on the road together.

"Well, for me I'm a generational superstar, my father, my uncle, multiple cousins, [and] my brother, they were all within the WWE, they all wrestled," Reigns said. "And that's one thing you can kind of tell - even all the way up to the McMahons - that this is a family business and it runs deep. Even now, [Ric Flair] has a daughter who's been a great performer, great champion, and spokesperson for the women of WWE and WWE, in general.

"To see something like this happen, I don't know enough details to share, but all I know is I'm great friends with Ric. I've been on many tours and just hung out with him and spoke with him, he's just such a genuine man. Such a good time, eccentric, such a charismatic person, but such a kind guy. If you're friends with him, you'll know it, he'll love on ya and just all my prayers and thoughts are with him, Charlotte, and the rest of their family. I hope for a speedy recovery, and Ric, bring your butt back, we need you on tour. And that's coming straight from the 'Big Dog' right here. We need ya back, man."

See Also Roman Reigns On Why He's Not Involved In Shield Reunion Angle And Possible Full Reunion

Earlier in the week, Charlotte also gave an update on her father via her Instagram:

"After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he's not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he'd be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo!"

A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ESPN Sportscenter with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.