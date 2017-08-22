Source: F4WOnline
As seen on RAW last night, WWE started planting seeds for a Roman Reigns vs. John Cena feud, which would suggest that the match will be taking place soon and not at WrestleMania.
WWE later changed the SummerSlam main event to a Fatal 4-Way featuring Lesnar vs. Reigns vs. Strowman vs. Samoa Joe, and the scheduled WrestleMania main event was back to Reigns vs. Lesnar.
While Lesnar vs. Strowman appears to be the biggest money match for Lesnar right now, WWE confirmed that the match will headline WWE No Mercy next month on September 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
