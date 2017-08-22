Source: F4WOnline

As seen on RAW last night, WWE started planting seeds for a Roman Reigns vs. John Cena feud, which would suggest that the match will be taking place soon and not at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer reported on last night's Wrestling Observer Radio that the current plan is once again for Brock Lesnar to face Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34. At one point Cena vs. Reigns had been rumored for WrestleMania after WWE briefly changed the SummerSlam main event from being Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman to Lesnar vs. Reigns.

WWE later changed the SummerSlam main event to a Fatal 4-Way featuring Lesnar vs. Reigns vs. Strowman vs. Samoa Joe, and the scheduled WrestleMania main event was back to Reigns vs. Lesnar.

While Lesnar vs. Strowman appears to be the biggest money match for Lesnar right now, WWE confirmed that the match will headline WWE No Mercy next month on September 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

