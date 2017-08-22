Source: JR's BBQ

Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

"It was a blast to broadcast a live match with Mauro Ranallo as that seemed to be something that many fans wanted to experience, including me. Appreciate the hospitality and respect shown me by not only Mauro, but Nigel McGuiness and Percy Watson too. I thought the Aleister Back vs. Hideo Itami bout that we broadcasted was a helluva wrestling match and one that I really enjoyed being a part [of]. Itami seems to be more at ease as a villain and Black could well be a huge star in the making much sooner than later for NXT and subsequently at the next level, too. I love both men's kicking game as you probably gathered if you watched the match. There is a discernible, unique vibe at NXT events that I have personally experienced from working at two, NXT Takeover events, in Chicago and in Brooklyn. The audience seemingly has made a strong emotional investment in the NXT talents and it shows."

Fatal 4-Way match at SummerSlam:

"Watched SummerSlam Sunday night from my Norman, Oklahoma home and enjoyed it. Happy I invested the time to watch the pre-game show and the main card even though the length of the overall presentation was a bit challenging in which to remain engaged for approximately 5+ hours. I enjoyed the submission finishers utilized at various times on the show and the overall effort of the talents. The physicality of the Fatal 4-Way was off the charts and, as I predicted, Lesnar retaining was the right thing to do and it is obvious that many fans want a Lesnar vs. Strowman bout somewhere in the foreseeable future."

Jim Cornette:

"Congrats to Jim Cornette for celebrating 35 yeas in the wrestling biz. Without question, [Cornette] is one of the absolute best to ever do his craft and is arguably at the top of a crowded list of marvelous managers who have graced the squared circle. Corney was also one of my favorite broadcast partners ever and I hope that he can help Impact Wrestling recapture their much needed mojo."

Much more is contained in Ross' latest blog, including his thoughts on the Mae Young Classic. You can check out the full entry by clicking here.

Also, don't forget to order some of JR's BBQ Sauce, which is great for the kitchen and the grill, at WWEShop.com by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.