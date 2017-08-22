- Above is Tetsuya Naito vs. Michael Elgin (with English Commentary) at last year's Destruction event in Kobe. Elgin came into the match as the IWGP Intercontinental Champion, but was defeated by Naito in a match that went just over 32 minutes.

NJPW announced the full cards for their three upcoming Destruction shows in September, along with a partial card for King of Pro Wrestling in October. Some of the featured matches are Kenny Omega defending his United States Championship against Juice Robinson and Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against EVIL.

Destruction in Fukushima (September 10, 3am ET)

* Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Michael Elgin (NEVER Openweight title)

* EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano and Rocky Romero (NEVER Six Man titles)

* Tomohiro Ishii and Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Kenny Omega and Bad Luck Fale

* War Machine (c) vs. Guerillas of Destiny vs. Killer Elite Squad (IWGP Tag Team Titles)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Ricochet vs. Takashi Iizuka, Taka Michinoku, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taichi

* Baretta and Jado vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

* Tomoyuki Oka and Katsuya Kitamura vs. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

* Yuji Nagata and Hirai Kawato vs. Manabu Nakanishi and Shota Umino

Destruction in Hiroshima (September 16, 5am ET)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Intercontinental Title)

* KUSHIDA (c) vs. El Desperado (IWGP Jr. Title)

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Will Ospreay, and Gedo vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Kenny Omega and Bad Luck Fale

* War Machine (c) vs. Guerillas of Destiny vs Killer Elite Squad (IWGP Tag Team Titles)

* Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taichi (IWGP Jr. Tag Team Titles)

* Kota Ibushi, Michael Elgin and Togi Makabe vs. Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka and Taka Michinoku

* Roppongi Vice vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask vs. Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI and Jado

Destruction in Kobe (September 24, 3am ET)

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP United States Title)

* Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Rocky Romero vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

* War Machine vs. Guerillas of Destiny vs. Killer Elite Squad (IWGP Tag Team Titles)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Ricochet vs. Takashi Iizuka, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taichi

* Hirooki Goto, Baretta, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens

* Togi Makabe and David Finlay vs. Michael Elgin and Katsuya Kitamura

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask vs. Taka Michinoku and El Desperado

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Hirai Kawato vs. Tomoyuki Oka and Shota Umino

King of Pro Wrestling (October 9)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. EVIL (IWGP Heavyweight Title)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii (For The Tokyo Dome Match Briefcase)

See Also Steve Austin On Kenny Omega Reminding Him Of Brian Pillman, Has Advice For Omega Signing With WWE

- On Sunday, at the final War of the Worlds UK event in Edinburgh, Scotland, The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page were able to defeat Dalton Castle and The Boys to become the new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions. The Young Bucks are also the ROH World Tag Team Champions at the moment.

The Hung Bucks pic.twitter.com/tAISYGRcth — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) August 21, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.