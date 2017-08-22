- Former WCW Monday Nitro lead commentator Tony Schiavone will be returning to wrestling commentary to call MLW: One-Shot with Rich Bocchini, which will be available on MLW.tv within 72 hours of the event on October 5th.

"I'm really excited to return, and the reason I am so excited is because I respect what these wrestlers do," said Schiavone, has a popular podcast on the MLW Radio Network available every Monday called What Happened When with his podcasting tag team partner Conrad Thompson.

Below is the current card for MLW: One-Shot:

* Ricochet vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland

* MVP vs. Sami Callihan

* Jeff Cobb vs. TBA

More matches will be announced in the coming days and weeks. You can purchase tickets to the show at mlw.eventbrite.com.

- Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was a guest on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, which you can check out here. On the show, Waltman talked about being an Austin Aries fan and Aries' WWE release.

"He's [Austin Aries] great, I'm a huge fan of his," Waltman said. "It just didn't work out. There was a lot of... somebody didn't feel it. It's too bad because, their loss on that one. Here's the thing with him, he's one of these people that knows his value. Whatever they do to try and make... and when I say they, it doesn't matter what company, it doesn't work on him. He knows what he's worth, and he wasn't going to stay there and not be utilized properly. It wasn't going to work. You don't want a guy like that there."

- Speaking of Waltman, "The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling" announced that Waltman will host their next training seminar on Monday, October 30th. The Academy will be holding two seminars and will be open to anyone looking to gain knowledge in the world of professional wrestling, regardless of experience. All are welcome from those with no pro-wrestling training, to established wrestlers looking to expand their knowledge and take their game to the next level. The first seminar will be held from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for those who have had 0 to 20 professional wrestling matches. From 8:30pm to 10:30pm will be the second seminar for those who have had 20+ pro-wrestling matches. Participation in the seminar of your experience level is $50. You can attend both seminars for $75.

You can register for the Sean "X-Pac" Waltman seminar at this link. There are only a limited number of spots available, and no registrations will be allowed once it's full. If you are interested in starting a career in pro-wrestling, "The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling" is kicking off their Fall Class starting October 6th. There are a limited number of spots remaining in this class. For more information, to enlist today, or to schedule a consultation to come in and speak with us in person, check out theacademyprowrestling.com.

Below is a flyer for the Waltman seminar:

