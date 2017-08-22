- Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain was at RAW last night. In the RAW Fallout video above, Bourdain joined Titus Worldwide. When asked what he brings to Titus Worldwide, Bourdain answered his knowledge of nutrition and his "unparalleled" rear-naked choke. The press conference abruptly ended when they were asked about Akira Tozawa losing the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at SummerSlam this past Sunday.

Samoa Joe ahead of last Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. During the interview, Joe was asked which ROH stars he'd like to see in WWE.

"I would like to see Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle join the company," Joe said. "Both have made their name in Ring of Honor and their addition can make WWE a very exciting place."

See Also Samoa Joe On Brock Lesnar Not Liking To Plan Out A Match, His Kurt Angle Feud Helping Him For Lesnar

- Jason Jordan's face got bruised during his match with Finn Balor on last night's RAW. Jordan commented on the battle wounds and the match on Instagram, as seen below:

Finn Balor and I went to battle and he came out the victor. I have a lot of respect for that man. I took some of his best attacks and pushed him to the limit! I know I belong at the TOP and that's where I'll be! It's in my blood! #wwe #raw

Finn Balor and I went to battle and he came out the victor. I have a lot of respect for that man. I took some of his best attacks and pushed him to the limit! I know I belong at the TOP and that's where I'll be! It's in my blood! #wwe #raw A post shared by Jason Jordan (@jordanwwejj) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.