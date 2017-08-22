- WWE posted the video above of NXT stars Shane Thorne, Dakota Kai, Steve Cutler and others playing a competitive game of air hockey.

- The Wrap has an interview here with WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who was promoting the new season of Broken Skull Challenge on CMT. During the interview, Austin was asked about wrestlers using someone else's finisher and the right way to go about it.

"There's different ways to go about it," Austin said. "Sometimes people will check with other guys. I'm down with anybody using the Stunner. I would prefer that it be used as a used a finisher, and not as the current routine with the DDT, where it's basically one of the lamest false-finishes in the business after being one of the most devastating finishers in the history of the business."

