Source: TMZ
Dallas "Big Country" McCarver, the boyfriend of RAW Superstar Dana Brooke, was found dead in his Florida home Monday evening after apparently choking on his food, according to TMZ.
Brooke said that there are no signs of foul play, and it appears he died after choking on his food.
It was noted that McCarver had collapsed onstage at the 2017 Arnold Classic Australia this past March, but had appeared to be doing much better recently.
Brooke had posted the photo below with McCarver on her Instagram last night:
