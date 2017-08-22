- In the RAW Fallout video above, Noam Dar talks about not tagging into the 8-man Cruiserweight tag team match on last night's RAW. Dar said that he doesn't share the stage and that there is nothing to gain in him being a team player.

"This is New York City," Dar said. "I've got a big night planned, much more important than any tag match on RAW. I don't want to leave the Barclays Center with a busted lip or a broken nose in the 'spirit of competition'."

- WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Kevin Nash will be appearing at the Colorado Springs Comic Con this weekend. Nash will be there from Friday - Sunday, while Sting will be there on Saturday only. You can get more details at cscomiccon.com.

- Alexa Bliss recently spoke with USA Today's "For The Win" section ahead of last Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Bliss spoke about her eating disorder while cheerleading at the University of Akron in 2009, where she went from 120 pounds to 80 pounds in six weeks.

"(The eating disorder) is one of those things that I never talked about because I didn't want people shaming me or people feeling sorry for me. I didn't want either of those," Bliss said. "I feel like when I was going through that, I didn't have anybody to look up to and be able to see they went through it and they are OK. A lot of people that I know who are dealing with eating disorders are still dealing with them today because you never get over them. It's always a bit in the back of my mind.

"You have to know your life means more than that," she continued. "You can accomplish anything no matter what demons are put in front of you. You can push through anything."

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.