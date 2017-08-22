As noted, there is apparently backstage heat on Baron Corbin and Enzo Amore.

In the past week Baron Corbin cashed in and lost his Money In The Bank contract, and then lost a basic match to John Cena at SummerSlam on Sunday night. When WWE uploaded the clip above from the match on their YouTube channel, they only showed Cena's entrance.

Corbin is rumored to have heat over some of the comments he's made on Twitter, including to a military veteran, which he apologized for.

SmackDown producer "Road Dogg" Brian James seemed to downplay Corbin's status with WWE in an exchange with another user, as seen below:

He lost to Cena in a match. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 22, 2017

I just don't see how working with Cena at SummerSlam is a negative. It's 1 beat of the whole song, 1 moment in a long career. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 22, 2017

Well, it's a good thing we have 52 weeks this year and the same again next year. I'm being facetious but you get my point I think. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 22, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.