As noted, there is apparently backstage heat on Baron Corbin and Enzo Amore.
Corbin is rumored to have heat over some of the comments he's made on Twitter, including to a military veteran, which he apologized for.
SmackDown producer "Road Dogg" Brian James seemed to downplay Corbin's status with WWE in an exchange with another user, as seen below:
He lost to Cena in a match.— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 22, 2017
I just don't see how working with Cena at SummerSlam is a negative. It's 1 beat of the whole song, 1 moment in a long career.— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 22, 2017
Well, it's a good thing we have 52 weeks this year and the same again next year. I'm being facetious but you get my point I think.— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 22, 2017
