Above is video of a father and son getting kicked out of last night's RAW for playing with a beach ball.

The beach ball topic has been a surprisingly controversial issue over the past few days. At SummerSlam this past Sunday during the RAW tag team match pitting Cesaro and Sheamus against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, Cesaro ran into the crowd and destroyed a beach ball that fans were tossing in the crowd. Cesaro and Sheamus then posted tweets about destroying the toy, with the tweets being retweeted over 4000 times between the two of them.

We can win the Tag Titles back but as for this poor guy it's off to that big beach in the sky... #RIPBeachBall #GoneTooSoon #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ZVjDZmm1tG — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 21, 2017

It appears that the on-screen beach ball destruction and follow-up served to encourage fans. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were 7-10 beach balls at last night's RAW, according to someone who works at the building. The balls caused a distraction during several matches which frustrated talent. It had the opposite effect on the company's biggest star, however.

During the evening's main event, John Cena actually pointed to fans in the audience with a beach ball and instead of cutting away, WWE actually showed people playing with it in the stands. Cena then expressed his disappointment when security confiscated the ball.

After the show, Cena addressed the crowd and encouraged their behavior, as seen in the video below.

"I'd like to commend you on some brilliant play with a beach ball," Cena said, as the crowd chanted "beach ball."

"There's a few security guards out there that I'm not too fond of," Cena continued. "The reason I want to address those things, for real, is because I love when an audience has fun. And tonight, you guys, no matter what, you wanted to bring out a beach ball, call a security guard an A-hole, rock this place with the wave, and let everyone know Monday Night RAW was coming from the BK!"

WWE will be back at the Barclays Center tonight for SmackDown Live, and I'm betting that there will be even more beach balls in the house.

