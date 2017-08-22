Above is video of a father and son getting kicked out of last night's RAW for playing with a beach ball.
We can win the Tag Titles back but as for this poor guy it's off to that big beach in the sky... #RIPBeachBall #GoneTooSoon #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ZVjDZmm1tG— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 21, 2017
Professional ball buster #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/QIVXf6z2XD— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) August 21, 2017
It appears that the on-screen beach ball destruction and follow-up served to encourage fans. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were 7-10 beach balls at last night's RAW, according to someone who works at the building. The balls caused a distraction during several matches which frustrated talent. It had the opposite effect on the company's biggest star, however.
During the evening's main event, John Cena actually pointed to fans in the audience with a beach ball and instead of cutting away, WWE actually showed people playing with it in the stands. Cena then expressed his disappointment when security confiscated the ball.
After the show, Cena addressed the crowd and encouraged their behavior, as seen in the video below.
"I'd like to commend you on some brilliant play with a beach ball," Cena said, as the crowd chanted "beach ball."
"There's a few security guards out there that I'm not too fond of," Cena continued. "The reason I want to address those things, for real, is because I love when an audience has fun. And tonight, you guys, no matter what, you wanted to bring out a beach ball, call a security guard an A-hole, rock this place with the wave, and let everyone know Monday Night RAW was coming from the BK!"
WWE will be back at the Barclays Center tonight for SmackDown Live, and I'm betting that there will be even more beach balls in the house.
#Johncena addresses the brooklyn crowd and their shenanigans after #raw he was very nice about it #rawbrooklyn #WWEBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/D00GkCJpjH— Johanny mota (@Johannymota) August 22, 2017
juan perea contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303.