Source: TMZ

Paige will not be charged in her domestic dispute with Alberto El Patron at the Orlando International Airport on July 9th, according to a new report from TMZ.

Paige was potentially facing charges from the dispute, where she admittedly threw a drink at Alberto. The Orlando Police Department recommended that Paige be charged for the incident, which could have resulted in her termination from WWE. However, the state attorney's office decided not to press charges and the case is now closed.

As noted, Alberto will not be charged either. Alberto was suspended by GFW days after the incident was made public. While Alberto was dropped as a suspect, GFW still stripped him of the GFW World Heavyweight Championship following their internal investigation. While there has been no official statement on his status with the company, Alberto currently does not appear on their active roster section.

