Wrestling Inc. reader @ScottyStyles29 passed along the photo below of Bobby Roode arriving for tonight's WWE SmackDown tapings at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

As we reported earlier this week, Roode is expected to start on the main roster imminently after losing the NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III this past Saturday night. John Cena, who was the biggest star on SmackDown, officially moved to RAW this past Monday night.

