Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the fallout from Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view, drew 3.404 million viewers. This is up 5.3% from last week's 3.233 million viewers and is the second best number for the show this year, behind the post-Royal Rumble and post-WrestleMania episodes.

This week's show featured free agent John Cena returning to the red brand to team with Roman Reigns for a win over Samoa Joe and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in the main event.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.416 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.581 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.216 million viewers.

RAW was #4 in viewership for the night on cable, behind NFL pre-season coverage, the Presidential Address on Afghanistan and post-address coverage. RAW was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers

April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers

April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers

May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers

May 15th Episode: 2.751 million viewer

May 22nd Episode: 2.615 million viewers

May 29th Episode: 2.613 million viewers

June 5th Episode: 2.994 million viewers

June 12th Episode: 2.542 million viewers

June 19th Episode: 3.102 million viewers

June 26th Episode: 2.976 million viewers

July 3rd Episode: 2.839 million viewers

July 10th Episode: 3.009 million viewers

July 17th Episode: 3.153 million viewers

July 24th Episode: 3.067 million viewers

July 31st Episode: 3.163 million viewers

August 7th Episode: 3.240 million viewers

August 14th Episode: 3.233 million viewers

August 21st Episode: 3.404 million viewers

August 28th Episode:

