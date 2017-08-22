- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

- WWE stock was up 0.91% today, closing at $20.98 per share. Today's high was $21.02 and the low was $20.74.

- As noted, Big Cass suffered a knee injury during the Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore on last night's post-SummerSlam RAW. Enzo tweeted the following on Cass after the show:

You are never defeated when you lose yo.... you are defeated when you quit! & BIH-Cass... you've been defeated! #SAWFt as ?? - ???? #NoBalls — Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017

