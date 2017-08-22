- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
- As noted, Big Cass suffered a knee injury during the Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore on last night's post-SummerSlam RAW. Enzo tweeted the following on Cass after the show:
You are never defeated when you lose yo.... you are defeated when you quit! & BIH-Cass... you've been defeated! #SAWFt as ?? - ???? #NoBalls— Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017
