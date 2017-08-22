- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW in Brooklyn.

In his efforts to berate Gentleman Jack Gallagher, The Brian Kendrick has unleashed an aggressive side of Gallagher, who has been full of unbridled rage. At first, it seemed this was all part of The Man with a Plan's strategy. However, following their singles contest last month which resulted in Gallagher being disqualified for ignoring the official's orders, Kendrick seemed to realize his folly.

In the two weeks that followed their battle, Kendrick has suffered a pair of brutal attacks at the hands of his nemesis, which has left the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion skittish and paranoid. After being attacked during his match with Mustafa Ali last week on WWE 205 Live, The Man with a Plan decided that the only way to deal with Gallagher was to challenge him to a Gentleman's Duel.

However, Kendrick may not realize what he's getting into. The last time Gallagher was involved in a Gentleman's Duel was against Ariya Daivari late last year. Thinking he had the advantage, The Persian Lion found himself thrown from the ring by Gentleman Jack. Could Kendrick suffer the same fate, or will Gallagher accept an offer of parlay from The Man with a Plan?