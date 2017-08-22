Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's status as Hollywood's highest paid actor is no more. Johnson's Pain & Gain co-star Mark Wahlberg, who happens to be an executive producer for Johnson's HBO show Ballers, knocked him from the top spot.

Johnson made more money than any other actor in 2016, and his $65 million in earnings this year is $50 million more than last year's total thanks to his performances in Baywatch and the upcoming Jumanji. But Wahlberg edged him out with $68 million in 2017, according to Forbes

See Also Nia Jax On Triple H Contacting The Rock About Signing Her, Training At The WWE Performance Center

Johnson can't really be mad at the No. 2 spot since he's now staked his claim as one of the highest paid actors on the small screen as well. According to Variety's 2017 Salary Survey, Johnson's $650,000 per-episode estimate for his work on Ballers ranks him sixth among television comedy actors. That figure puts him ahead of Modern Family's Ty Burrell and Ed O'Neill while behind only The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, John Galecki, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar.

Ballers is currently in its third season and airs on HBO on Sundays at 10 p.m.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.