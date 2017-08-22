- Episode two of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded is now online in the video above. In this episode, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor signs a fan's cast before enjoying another hard sparring session in the boxing ring. Meanwhile, his opponent, Floyd Mayweather courts fans and reviews some possible high-style mouthpieces for Saturday night. Make sure to join us on Saturday for the fight between Mayweather and McGregor from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for exclusive live coverage right here at WrestlingINC.com. Our coverage and discussion is live and begins at 9 PM ET.

- Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi, the retired boxer and McGregor's ex-sparring partner, got into a heated face-to-face confrontation earlier today at a media event in Las Vegas. Paulie continuously got in McGregor's face and told him to bring his balls on Saturday. McGregor put his hand on Paulie's shoulder and shot back, "You got your ass whooped. Get over it." Paulie quit McGregor's camp after footage was released of McGregor knocking him down. TMZ Sports has more with video that you can check out by clicking here

- Conor McGregor's corner for Saturday's super-fight is set and will feature SBG striking coach Owen Roddy, SBG head coach John Kavanagh, UFC featherweight Artem Lobov, and cutman Tommy McCormack, according to MMAFighting.com. Roddy, as lead cornerman, will be in the ring with McGregor between rounds.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.