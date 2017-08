- WWE posted this video of new SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya getting her custom plates added to the title before tonight's show in Brooklyn.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville turns 31 years old today.

- WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan wants a match with John Cena. He tweeted the following during last night's RAW:

Give me Cena ONEY Lorcan (@_StarDESTROYER) August 22, 2017

