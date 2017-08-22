Tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn saw the return of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin.
Benjamin last worked for WWE in 2010. He was set to return to the company last year but the return was put on hold due to an injury that was discovered during medical testing.
Below is video from tonight's return:
.@WWEGable used to have a tag team partner who is GOLD-BLOODED, now he has a tag team partner who is the GOLD STANDARD! #SDLive @Sheltyb803 pic.twitter.com/uw0ya0Ocmp— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017
