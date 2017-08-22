Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10:00pm EST. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.
.@TozawaAkira challenges @WWENeville for the #Cruiserweight Title TOMORROW NIGHT on #205Live, LIVE on @WWENetwork! #RAW pic.twitter.com/myxw4lSSz6— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.