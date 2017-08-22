- WWE posted this video on their latest Hero Award honoree, Denise Taylor from the JCC of Staten Island, NY.
- As noted, former WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode made his main roster debut on tonight's SmackDown with a win over Aiden English. Triple H tweeted the following on Roode's call-up:
One chapter ends and another #Glorious one begins...— Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2017
Welcome to @WWE #SDLive @REALBobbyRoode! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/PP022wpWg9
