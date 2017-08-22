Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Edward Ritlop for sending in these results from tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings, which should air in late October and early November:

1. Chris Adonis vs "The Cowboy" James Storm. Lots of shortcuts-eye gouging, back scratching by Adonis. Late in the match, Adonis tries for the Adonis Lock, but The Cowboy bites his hand & Adonis turns around into a Last Call. Good match to start off.

2. Ava Storie vs Rosemary. Solid match from both. Storie applied a Regal Stretch, but Rosemary reversed it into a Last Chancery. Rosemary wins with the Red Wedding. Ava looked really sharp in the ring.

3. Caleb Konley vs Mahabali Shera. Shera wins with the Sky High. He's actually improved a lot this past year.

Impact Tapings:

Josh Matthews joins JB in the ring to hype Bound For Glory. Lots of boos for Josh as usual. He didn't stick around long & went to the back. I think they're doing commentary in the back/studio again since there's no announce desk ringside. It's also Latin Night in the Impact Zone.

1. Booby Lashley (w/ Dan Lambert) vs Moose. Moose is accompanied by Stephan Bonnar. Good back and forth match with Moose winning by DQ after Lambert hits him with a small trophy. Moose is attacked after the match by Lashley. Lambert tries to go after Bobby but members of American Top Team are on him, but Moose gets a steel chair and tosses one of the group onto the rest. Moose proposes a Six Sides of Steel Match vs Lashley at BFG.

2. Garza Jr. & Johnny Impact vs Chris Adonis & The GFW Heavyweight Champion Eli Drake. All 4 men worked well together. Garza was very much over with the crowd again. Johnny rolls up Adonis for the win.

JB returns and announces he has a special guest next: Gail Kim. JB reminds the crowd it's been 10 years since the KO's title where Gail became the first ever champion. They hype the Women's 4 match and confirm it will be Gail's last ever BFG, which draws a lot of "NO NO" chants. Gail says it will be all business and she will win the KO's championship at BFG.

3. The Impact Grand Champion EC3 vs. Suicide in a non-title match. It looks EC3 is a tweener since he used a lot of heel tactics in the match: cheap shots behind the referee and some choking. The Grand Title hasn't been defended much recently, so maybe there'll be another change to it? EC3 eventually wins. Ok match.

Bobby Lashley, Dan Lambert & American Top Team are out next. Lambert asks the crowd if that's all they've got when they boo them. Lambert says he wants the wrestlers are wanna be tough guys and they want to company out of business. Lambert says King Mo and Lashley have accepted Moose and Stephan Bonnar's Six Side's Of Steel match at BFG. Lambert gets a lot of "WHAT" chants which seem to rile him up. He also tells Jeff Jarrett that he's swung his last guitar and the only you idiots will see at Universal are roller coasters.

4. Non-title match: GFW X Division Champion Trevor Lee Vs Mahabali Shera. Shera uses his power advantage to toss Lee around early & gets a surprising upset win with The Sky High. Curious booking for your X division champ before the PPV. Lee was also out by himself.

5. KO's Grudge Match: Taya Valkyrie vs Rosemary. The ladies start to brawl as soon as the bell rings. Taya wins by reversing a Jack Knife cover into a double stomp to the chest. Taya tries to attack more after the match-big mistake as Rosemary sprays her red mist in her face. Rosemary says the hive demands and chants "Bloody Mary" repeatedly as Taya goes to the back. As Rosemary goes to the back one of the kids has a Decay mask and a sign that says "Rosemary Is My Scary Godmother!" Rosemary sees it and pats him on the head.

6. MAIN EVENT: OVE (GFW Tag Team Champion) & Johnny Impact vs. GFW Champion Eli Drake (w/ Chris Adonis) & LAX Santana & Ortiz (w/ Konnan & Diament?). As OVE come out they are attacked before they get in the ring by LAX & Adonis. Eli is hiding on the ramp & attacks Johnny when he is coming out. A bit of short match with Johnny & OVE winning. After the match LAX attacks OVE outside & they brawl to the back with LAX dominating them. JOHNNY is left alone & is eventually taken out by Adonis & Eli after they roll up the ring mat & Drake hits his finisher on the exposed wood part under the mat. Johnny is helped to the back to end the show.

