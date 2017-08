- Next week's WWE SmackDown from Arkansas will see Lana and Tamina Snuka's "ravishing journey" to the SmackDown Women's Title begin. No word yet on what Lana has planned for Snuka but tonight's show saw her tell someone on the phone tonight that she will see them next week. As noted, Lana recently approached Tamina with a plan to guide her to the title. Above is video from tonight's segment with the two.

- This week's SmackDown main event saw WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retain over Kevin Owens. Per the stipulation, WWE has confirmed that Owens will no longer receive a US Title shot while AJ is the champion.

- As noted, former WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode was called to the main roster on tonight's SmackDown with a win over Aiden English. The NXT Twitter account confirmed that Roode will be working the rest of the yellow brand dates that he's been advertised for. They congratulated him with this tweet:

Congrats to @REALBobbyRoode on his #SDLive debut ... you can still see him on his advertised NXT dates! #FarewellBobby — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.