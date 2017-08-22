- Dolph Ziggler returned to TV on tonight's SmackDown from Brooklyn as a backstage interviewer. As seen above, Ziggler spoke to colleague Dasha Fuentes and did not seem thrilled about his new gig. Ziggler took shots at various WWE gimmicks and said he's been watching a lot of RAW & SmackDown while he's been away. The former World Heavyweight Champion said he's learned what it takes to become a star in WWE while away and he will show us what he's learned on next week's SmackDown from Arkansas.

- As noted, Shelton Benjamin returned to WWE on tonight's show and will be teaming with Chad Gable. Their first match together will come next Tuesday night. The storyline is that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan worked out a deal with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle when Gable's partner Jason Jordan went to RAW - Angle would help Bryan sign one of his friends to the blue brand, Benjamin. Angle posted the following on his former stablemate signing with SmackDown:

I tried to get Shelton Benjamin on MY show. Oh well. #teamangleforever #damnyoudanielbryan A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

