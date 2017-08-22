Enzo Amore made his WWE 205 Live debut on tonight's show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The debut comes just one night after he defeated Big Cass in a Brooklyn Street Fight on RAW, due to Cass suffering an injury, and two nights after he was beat up by Cass at SummerSlam following Cass' victory over Big Show. Enzo was suspended above the ring in a shark cage for most of the match but he managed to escape.
Below is video from the debut:
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?!?! #205Live @real1 @WWENeville pic.twitter.com/MwOlOsXGOz— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017
.@WWE205Live is now The #RealestShowInTheRoom, because @real1 just made his #205Live DEBUT! HOW U DOIN'?!? @WWENetwork @WWENeville pic.twitter.com/4Gxd2fvPDs— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017
