- Above is video of Shinsuke Nakamura talking to Dasha Fuentes after his Handicap Match win over The Singh Brothers on this week's SmackDown from Brooklyn. Nakamura says he did win but not against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. After losing to Jinder at SummerSlam on Sunday, Jinder makes it clear that he still wants the WWE Title.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which RAW Superstar they want to see free agent John Cena face now that he's working on the red brand. As of this writing, 32% voted for Roman Reigns while 26% voted for Samoa Joe, 22% for Braun Strowman and 20% rest for Finn Balor.

- Shelton Benjamin tweeted the following on his return to WWE this week. As noted, Benjamin was brought to SmackDown by General Manager Daniel Bryan to be Chad Gable's new partner. They will make their debut together on next week's show from North Little Rock, Arkansas.

