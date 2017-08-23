Dolph Ziggler returned to SmackDown Live last night after being absent from the show for weeks. There had been speculation that there's a repackaging in store for the veteran performer, but in an interview with Channel Guide Magazine, "The Showoff" swiftly put those rumors to bed.

"There is all this talk out there about me being repackaged. I don't think I'm doing that," Ziggler said.

Before his brief interview last night, Ziggler hasn't appeared on SmackDown Live since July 4, when he was a part of the Independence Day Battle Royal that was won by AJ Styles. His last singles match came on June 20, when he lost to Shinsuke Nakamura.

Throughout his career with WWE, Ziggler has rarely missed work. Without revealing much, Ziggler chalks up his current absence to simply an extended break away from the ring to make sure he's fully refreshed when he returns. He doesn't mind the rumors flying around, but he made it clear that he has no plans to stop wrestling anytime soon.

"It's nice to take a little break and come back fresh. Not matter when or no matter what I'm doing, I think it will be nice," he said. "I've only missed a handful of weeks of work. After a while you just want to step out. People talking is fine. People are talking about you, so that's a great thing. Some people's jobs are to speculate. So, I can understand that. I'm still excited to be in the ring."

When he's not wrestling, Ziggler has been known to perform stand-up comedy and make appearances on Fox News to discuss politics and world events.

