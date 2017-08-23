Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.
* Peyton Royce defeated Sarah Logan in what was said to be a strong outing for both
* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang defeated Tyler Bate and Trent Seven. The crowd was really into this match, amazing work in the ring. The finish saw Bate take out Dunne but Wolfgang tagged himself in and hit a Swanton on Bate for the pin
