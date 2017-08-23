- WWE posted this video with alternate angles of Bobby Roode's SmackDown debut last night in Brooklyn. Roode defeated Aiden English and declared in a post-match interview with Renee Young that the blue brand just went from great to absolutely glorious.
- No word yet on if the injury to TJP is legit but he mentioned on last night's WWE 205 Live episode that he suffered a knee injury in the match with Rich Swann two weeks ago. The rubber match with Swann did not happen last night but they did make plans to have the match when TJP has healed up. TJP came out with crutches and a knee brace last week and had them with him on last night's show, as seen below. It's worth noting that WWE has not announced the injury and it appears he has not been wearing the brace in recent photos posted to social media.
"YOU focus on recovering, so then I can beat YOU!" @GottaGetSwann will be waiting and ready for his #RubberMatch with @megatjp! #205Live pic.twitter.com/gAJUza0Nwg— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017
