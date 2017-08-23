- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. After receiving requests from fans, Cena shows off his 2005 Aston Martin Vanquish S.
- As seen below, Aleister Black sent a warning to new WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre after his win at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" this weekend and Drew responded with a tweet. Black also picked up a win at Takeover, defeating Hideo Itami to remain undefeated.
Big congrats to the big man @DMcIntyreWWE. Few man work as hard and even fewer stay as humble and hungry. However, enjoy it while you can.— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) August 20, 2017
When the time is right my friend, not sure the universe will be ready https://t.co/3TqeGFc52E— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 23, 2017
