Braun Strowman spoke with Myles at the WWE 2K18 Kickoff over the weekend and was asked about rumors on facing The Undertaker last year. As things led towards WrestleMania this year, The Undertaker and Braun Strowman crossed paths a number of times on Raw, although Undertaker's opponent ultimately was Roman Reigns, who was victorious WrestleMania 33.

"I try not to read into that stuff too much," Strowman said. "It's a lot of hype and a lot of smoke being blown around."

The topic switched to Strowman's potential and how he's become one of WWE's top players on Raw.

Most recently, Strowman was in the main event of SummerSlam this past Sunday in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe. The following Monday night on Raw, it was announced he will face Lesnar for the Universal Championship, one-on-one, at No Mercy on September 24. Strowman said that he's only shown the fans a glimpse of what he can do.

"WWE finally took the chains off me and let me show the world what I'm capable of doing and I've only shown you a glimpse of what 'The Monster' can do," Strowman said. "I am like no other athlete this company has ever seen. I am, without a doubt, the best guy at what I do. There's not another man on this Earth - my size - that can do what I can do."

