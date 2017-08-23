- Above is the full Mae Young Classic Bracketology episode with hosts Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. The first 4 episodes of the tournament will be released next Monday night on the WWE Network.
- As noted, WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka suffered a right collarbone injury during her win over Ember Moon at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" on Saturday night. Asuka is not cleared to compete and no official timetable has been given for her return but the normal recovery time for her injury is 6-8 weeks. The Empress of Tomorrow tweeted the following on the injury, sharing an x-ray photo:
A victory in exchange for bone ??— ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) August 22, 2017
I have decided to see it through no matter what the cost... Because I'm a super star. #toKeepLaughing #WWE pic.twitter.com/sNDXcivgZL
