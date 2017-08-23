- Above are the finals of the WWE - Rocket League tournament put on by Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel, featuring Charlotte Flair and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.
- WWE producer Tyson Kidd and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya had this Twitter exchange when a fan asked Kidd what he thought about his wife winning the title from Naomi on Sunday at SummerSlam:
Very proud of her in, and out of, the ring @NatbyNature https://t.co/bGPRht5WJk— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) August 23, 2017
When I held that title up.... I felt I won it for both of us @TJWilson ?? https://t.co/YaikkZdqKp— Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 23, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.