- Above are the finals of the WWE - Rocket League tournament put on by Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel, featuring Charlotte Flair and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind the Presidential Address. RAW had 121,000 interactions with 25,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week's 106,000 Twitter interactions with 24,000 unique authors. RAW also had 253,000 Facebook interactions with 174,000 unique authors, up from last week's 251,000 interactions with 178,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- WWE producer Tyson Kidd and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya had this Twitter exchange when a fan asked Kidd what he thought about his wife winning the title from Naomi on Sunday at SummerSlam:

Very proud of her in, and out of, the ring @NatbyNature https://t.co/bGPRht5WJk — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) August 23, 2017

When I held that title up.... I felt I won it for both of us @TJWilson ?? https://t.co/YaikkZdqKp — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 23, 2017

