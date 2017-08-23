- Above is video of Dasha Fuentes interviewing Ariya Daivari backstage at last night's WWE 205 Live. Daivari dismisses talk on last week's victory over Rich Swann being controversial after TJP's distraction. Daivari says he pinned Swann because he's a better human being than Swann. Daivari says people like Swann are beneath the scum on the bottom of his shoes. Daivari then dismisses Dasha to end the interview.
- As noted, Lana revealed on last night's SmackDown that her plans for Tamina Snuka's "ravishing journey" to the SmackDown Women's Title will begin next week. A fan tweeted that all of Lana's "genuine hard work and training is totally wasted" now. Lana responded with the following:
Never wasted. I'm starting my own #RavishingRevolution & build women like @TaminaSnuka instead of pull women down like women have done to me https://t.co/xvzorn5xnz— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 23, 2017
