On this week's edition of 'Dinner With The King', co-hosts Jerry "The King" Lawler and Glenn Moore dedicated their episode to the late Dusty Rhodes. King talked about their interactions over the years, including booking against each other in Memphis. Plus, The King goes over some of the matches they had over the years.

On the episode, Lawler was if The Undertaker was backstage at SummerSlam. As noted, Undertaker was in New York, and his wife, Michelle McCool, took a photo backstage with Natalya.

"I did not see or hear him mentioned at all [backstage at SummerSlam]," Lawler said. "I dress in the talent relations room where at one point or another everybody on the card came through that room and I never saw him."

While Lawler did not see Taker backstage, he revealed why he may have been out to New York over the weekend.

"Here's something that I just realized. He may have been there because they were doing scans for a new game," Lawler stated. "Everybody that was on the show that night, myself included, had to be scanned. This company, it's not the 2K people, it's a different game that's gonna be coming out next year. So everybody had to have their face scans and their body scans."

You can listen to the full episode below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.