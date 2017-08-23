Source: PWInsider

WWE reportedly banned "beach balls, pool noodles or any other inflatable items that could be bounced around" at last night's SmackDown Live, according to PWInsider.

WWE issued the edict to security at the Barclays Center. As seen in the video above, fans were still able to sneak a few in, however they were reportedly quickly confiscated by security and removed from the arena.

As noted, the beach ball incidents really picked up over the weekend. At SummerSlam this past Sunday during the RAW tag team match pitting Cesaro and Sheamus against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, Cesaro ran into the crowd and destroyed a beach ball that fans were tossing in the crowd. Cesaro and Sheamus then posted tweets about destroying the toy, with the tweets being retweeted over 4000 times between the two of them.

The beach balls were a distraction on RAW the following night, which may have been made worse when John Cena actually pointed to fans in the audience with a beach ball and instead of cutting away, WWE actually showed people playing with it in the stands. Cena then expressed his disappointment when security confiscated the ball.

After the show, Cena addressed the crowd and encouraged their behavior, telling the crowd, "I'd like to commend you on some brilliant play with a beach ball!"

"There's a few security guards out there that I'm not too fond of," Cena continued. "The reason I want to address those things, for real, is because I love when an audience has fun. And tonight, you guys, no matter what, you wanted to bring out a beach ball, call a security guard an A-hole, rock this place with the wave, and let everyone know Monday Night RAW was coming from the BK!"

