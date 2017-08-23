- Above is the latest WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring Ryder marking out at his debut Funko WWE Pop! figure while at the recent San Diego Comic Con.
- Singer Bruno Mars met WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino today and noted that he was named after the wrestling legend. He posted the following:
I was nicknamed after this professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino. Tonight in Pittsburgh I had the honor of meeting him! ?? #OG #24kmagicworldtour
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.