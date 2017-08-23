Source: PWInsider

Low Ki is reportedly gone from Global Force Wrestling, after asking for his release from the company during this week's set of tapings. While there are a few different versions of the account, the similarities were that he did ask for his release and it was said to be an "amicable" split between the two parties.

One version stated that it was a financial issue that led to his leaving, while another said it was over his creative direction. Reportedly, Low Ki was expecting to work in the GFW Championship scene, but the direction given to him was headed towards the X Division, where he would be in a championship match at GFW Bound for Glory.

Last week, Low Ki was slated to take on Alberto El Patron at the live Destination X for the GFW Championship, but Patron was stripped of the title, which effectively cancelled their match.

Returning to GFW for a fourth time in April of this year, Low Ki was able to win the X Division Championship for a fifth time in a six-man match on an episode of Impact. He then lost the title to Sonjay Dutt in June.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.