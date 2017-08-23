- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

WWE has a new poll asking fans which current WWE tag team has the best chance to defeat RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins Dean Ambrose - The Hardys, Cesaro & Sheamus, The Revival, Breezango, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, The New Day, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos or none of the above. As of this writing, 28% voted for The Hardys while 27% voted for none of the above, 17% for The Revival, 9% for The Usos, 6% for Breezango and 6% for Gallows & Anderson. The others received 4% or less.

- As noted, Enzo Amore made his WWE 205 Live debut last night by confronting WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville as the show was going off the air. Enzo took to Instagram and posted the following on his debut:

Went out last night in the city that never sleeps... got myself nice and dehydrated, took a power nap. Woke up at roughly 7:40 pm , stepped on the scale, weighed 206 lbs: ... I had a cuppa coffee .... sat down on the throne, took a poop .... () and... #205live #RAW #DoubleDippaZo

