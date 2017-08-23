- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
- As noted, Enzo Amore made his WWE 205 Live debut last night by confronting WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville as the show was going off the air. Enzo took to Instagram and posted the following on his debut:
Went out last night in the city that never sleeps... got myself nice and dehydrated, took a power nap. Woke up at roughly 7:40 pm , stepped on the scale, weighed 206 lbs: ... I had a cuppa coffee .... sat down on the throne, took a poop .... () and... #205live #RAW #DoubleDippaZo
