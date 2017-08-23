- As noted, IGN announced another 37 playable Superstars for the WWE 2K18 video game today. You can see the current confirmed roster at this link. Above is video of Bobby Roode's entrance.
- WWE posted this video looking at female referee Jessika Carr, who will be officiating matches in The Mae Young Classic. Carr has also worked recent WWE NXT events.
The competitors aren't the only ones ready to make history in the @WWE @MaeYoungClassic! Enter: @WWELadyRefJess! #MaeYoungClassic pic.twitter.com/FSACDrGXhY— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017
