- As noted, IGN announced another 37 playable Superstars for the WWE 2K18 video game today. You can see the current confirmed roster at this link. Above is video of the entrance for WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Maryse.

- WWE stock was down 1.10% today, closing at $20.75 per share. Today's high was $21.02 and the low was $20.74.

- We noted on Monday night how Enzo Amore took shots at Big Cass following the leg injury that Cass suffered during their Brooklyn Street Fight. As seen below, Enzo continued ranting on his former tag team partner and the injury. WWE has since announces that Cass suffered a torn ACL and possibly a medial meniscus tear. He's set to undergo surgery this week and could be out of action for around 9 months. Enzo wrote the following:





